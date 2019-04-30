South Africa

Protesters barricade roads in Soweto

30 April 2019 - 08:02 By Iavan Pijoos
Johannesburg metro police have confirmed that protesters in Soweto took to the streets on Tuesday. File photo
Image: TimesLIVE

Protesters blocked the Soweto highway through the Mzimhlope area with burning tyres and rocks on Tuesday morning.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said Carr Street had also been blocked off.

"They are complaining about houses in the area," Minnaar said.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes. 

