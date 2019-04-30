Protesters barricade roads in Soweto
Protesters blocked the Soweto highway through the Mzimhlope area with burning tyres and rocks on Tuesday morning.
Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said Carr Street had also been blocked off.
"They are complaining about houses in the area," Minnaar said.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
⚠️NOTICE : There's #ProtestActions happening around the Mzimhlophe area. Routes affected are C1 and C6. We apologize for the inconvenience caused.— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) April 30, 2019
JHB - SOWETO: #ProtestAction (Update): RT @Catwalker29 Morning @TrafficSA Soweto Highway has been blockaded due to protest happening in Mzimhlope Hostel.... cars are using Hennessy street as alternative 😏😭😭— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 30, 2019
@JoburgMPD wr are u this side is bad near dube shoprite we really need assistance @TrafficSA— amanda simaisi (@A_simaisi) April 30, 2019
Soweto highway, Klipspruit valley, Rv Fred Modise affected. alternative routes, from Meadowlands is via dube hostel through phefeni pass 707— #VoteANC8May (@Ole_Wa_Ndofaya) April 30, 2019
@jozifm please alert all motorists to be careful driving towards the soweto highway massive strikes , looting,and burning tires their safety is my concern😇😇— Siboniso (@Sibonis74580706) April 30, 2019
#ProtestAction Soweto Highway has been blockaded due to protest happening in Mzimhlope Hostel.... cars are using Hennessy street as alternative 30/4/19 @ 05h30— RIOT & ATTACK info SA (@RiotAndAttackSA) April 30, 2019