Sleeping man in muggers' getaway car shaken awake by long arm of the law

An alleged mugger was found asleep in the getaway car after it broke down in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Another fled into a graveyard, where a law enforcement officer brought him to a "dead stop", according to the City of Cape Town.

Council law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said a marine unit officer was told at 8.20am that a women had been mugged by three men near the Pick n Pay Hypermarket in Ottery.

"The suspects had jumped out of a white vehicle, forcibly taken her bag and sped away in the vehicle. The officer spotted the vehicle and gave chase," said Dyason.