Sleeping man in muggers' getaway car shaken awake by long arm of the law
An alleged mugger was found asleep in the getaway car after it broke down in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Another fled into a graveyard, where a law enforcement officer brought him to a "dead stop", according to the City of Cape Town.
Council law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said a marine unit officer was told at 8.20am that a women had been mugged by three men near the Pick n Pay Hypermarket in Ottery.
"The suspects had jumped out of a white vehicle, forcibly taken her bag and sped away in the vehicle. The officer spotted the vehicle and gave chase," said Dyason.
"Unfortunately for the hapless suspects, their vehicle broke down on Strandfontein Road, and when the officer and his back-up approached they fled on foot. The officers gave chase and caught all three suspects.
"One was caught in the Eden graveyard where the chase came to a dead stop. Another suspect was found sleeping in the car and he had missed all the action. He was arrested along with his cohorts.
"The victim's bag with cellphone, purse and bank cards was recovered."
Dyason said all four suspects, from Lotus River, were arrested and charged at Grassy Park police station.