Tip leads to hidden stash of guns, bullets and drugs at Cape Town home

Six unlicensed hand guns, about 3,000 rounds of ammunition and more than 6,000 mandrax tablets.

That is the haul that police discovered on Tuesday in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, at the home of a 29-year-old man whom members of the public believe was hiding a stash of drugs and guns.

Police were tipped off about goods being hidden in a "wooden structure" at the back of the property.