South Africa

Tip leads to hidden stash of guns, bullets and drugs at Cape Town home

30 April 2019 - 17:16 By TimesLIVE
Guns, ammunition and drugs were found hidden at the home of a 29-year-old man in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.
Image: SAPS

Six unlicensed hand guns, about 3,000 rounds of ammunition and more than 6,000 mandrax tablets.

That is the haul that police discovered on Tuesday in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, at the home of a 29-year-old man whom members of the public believe was hiding a stash of drugs and guns.

Police were tipped off about goods being hidden in a "wooden structure" at the back of the property.

Ammunition seized at the house.
Image: SAPS

"The structure was searched and six unlicensed firearms were recovered. They also discovered around 3,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in a backpack in another cupboard," said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

Thousands of mandrax tablets worth about R250,000 were also found.

The man was promptly arrested for the possession of unlicensed firearms, drugs and ammunition.

He will appear in the Blue Downs district court once he has been charged.

