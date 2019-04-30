South Africa

WATCH | Striking workers turn city centre into 'dirtbin Durban'

30 April 2019 - 12:06 By Orrin Singh and Yasantha Naidoo
Thousands of striking eThekwini municipal workers gathered outside the Durban City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Image: ORRIN SINGH

Thousands of eThekwini municipal workers have gathered at the Durban City Hall in support of the ongoing strike.

Disgruntled workers are demanding answers from mayor Zandile Gumede after allegations surfaced that at least 50 uMkhonto weSizwe military veterans were unfairly promoted.

Employees of the department of water and sanitation initially downed tools last week after they got wind of the allegations.

TimesLIVE previously reported that certain MK veterans were promoted from a grade 4 level salary to a grade 10.

Road access to the city hall was blocked off by municipal vehicles and trucks, some of which tipped rubbish and debris onto the streets. Other striking workers threw piles of rubbish outside the city hall. 

However, the situation has remained calm with a heavy law-enforcement presence.

Meanwhile, the municipal strike has delayed a protest by KZN EFF, who planned to stage an eThekwini shutdown march on Tuesday in protest against political intolerance and killings in the province.

The march was due to start at Botha Park in Durban and proceed to the police head quarters on Tuesday morning.

However EFF KZN chair Vusi Khoza said the march was temporarily delayed after police asked EFF members to march to the Durban City Hall.

"I am headed to meet with the union officials who are at the city hall at the moment to discuss a way forward."

This is a developing story.

