South Africa

Amcu 'positive' after meeting with labour department over registration

01 May 2019 - 09:44 By Iavan Pijoos
Amcu head Joseph Mathunjwa said both parties agreed to have regular interactions to ensure that there was a "common understanding of the constitutional imperatives".
The Association of Mineworkers of Construction Union (Amcu) says it's positive after its meeting with the registrar of labour relations where they "made it clear" that they were in "total compliance" with the constitution - ahead of a September national congress.

The meeting between the union and senior officials of the department of labour took place at the Laboria House in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Last week, the labour department made its move towards deregistering one of the country's biggest mining unions.

The decision came weeks before crucial platinum-industry wage talks are expected to begin.

At the time the labour relations said in a notice published in the Government Gazette that Amcu "has ceased to function in terms of its constitution" and "is not a genuine trade union".

It cited the absence of elected leadership.

The union statement said that its representatives had explained to the labour department at the meeting its compliance regarding an upcoming national congress in September later this year.

Both parties agreed to have regular interactions to ensure that there was a "common understanding of the constitutional imperatives".

"There was general consensus between the parties that there should have been earlier engagements before the issuing of the notice, and parties agreed to have regular meetings to arrive at a mutual understanding of the constitutional imperatives leading up to the 2019 national Congress, and eliminate any misunderstandings," the union said in a statement.

Amcu has 60 days to make submission to the registrar as to why they should not be deregistered.

The union is having provincial elections on Wednesday in the Eastern Cape.

