South Africa

City of Johannesburg insources additional 1,000 security guards

01 May 2019 - 09:06 By Iavan Pijoos
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will welcome the security guards on Wednesday morning.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will welcome the security guards on Wednesday morning.
Image: Sunday Times

The City of Johannesburg on Wednesday announced that it has insourced another 1,000 security guards.

This brings the total number of security guards contracted by the city's municipal entities to 3,700.

"This multi-party government is committed to bringing Diphetogo to our residents, and especially to those that commit to ensuring the safety of others. Through insourcing these guards, the city is able to provide better benefits not only these employees, but also to their families and dependents," Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said.

MMC for public safety Michael Sun and MMC for group corporate and shared services (GCSS) Ntombi Khumalo will join Mashaba for the welcome ceremony at the Johannesburg metro police academy on Wednesday morning.  

"Ultimately, dignity is being restored to these security guards, who are essential to the successful day-to-day running of the city," Mashaba said.

