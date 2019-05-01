South Africa

One dead, two critically injured after vehicle crashes into stray cow

01 May 2019 - 11:08 By Iavan Pijoos
The fire-and-rescue services had to use the jaws of life to free three people from a crashed vehicle on Kliprivier Road. One was declared dead on the scene and two others were rushed to hospital.
Image: Netcare911

One person died and two others were left in a critical condition after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a cow in Midvaal, Johannesburg, paramedics said on Wednesday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the accident happened on Kliprivier Road on Tuesday evening.

Herbst said when they arrived on the scene the three people were trapped inside of the car.

The fire-and-rescue services had to use the jaws of life to free them.

One person was declared dead on the scene and two others were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The cow had also died.

