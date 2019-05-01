South Africa

Robben Island to make tourists pay R170 per adult more than locals

01 May 2019 - 14:14 By timeslive
Robben Island, where former president Nelson Mandela spent 18 years in jail.
Robben Island, where former president Nelson Mandela spent 18 years in jail.
Image: 123RF/mdmworks

The Robben Island Museum is introducing a two-tier pricing model for international visitors and South Africans, which will see a sizable hike for tourists.

It will take effect on June 1.

The museum, tour operator said this decision was "based on an annual financial analysis".

"We believe that this decision will have a positive turnaround on our long-term financial sustainability as an organisation whilst also contributing to an increase in domestic visitors," said Blayne Crocker, chief financial officer.

Robben Island's tour promises to comprise a ferry return trip from Cape Town, transport on the Island, a guided island tour and a guided prison tour by an ex-political prisoner.

"Operationally, all of these come at an annual increased cost and has an adverse impact on revenue," the museum said in a statement.

Mandela prison drawing goes under the hammer in US

A drawing by late South African leader Nelson Mandela of the door of his prison cell on Robben Island -- where he was held for 18 years -- will be ...
News
4 days ago

Crocker said: "With such factors in mind, a different pricing structure that can provide for additional revenue that will meet our rising conservation needs, needed to be investigated. It is important that Robben Island Museum has the financial backing to maintain a high standard of excellence with our tour experience."

"Preserving Robben Island as a world-class heritage site requires a lot of efforts to balance the conservation of the tangible heritage elements with the mission of increasing local access to the island," added Morongoa Ramaboa, museum spokesperson.

The new standard tariffs will be:

  • R550 ($40 | €35) for non-SA adults; and R300 ($15 | €15) for non-SA children aged two to 18 years.
  • R380 for SA adults; and R200 for SA children aged two to 18 years.

The current price is R360 per adult and R200 each for under 18s.

MORE

Robben Island calls in archaeologists after discovery of human remains

The discovery of human remains is set to write a new chapter in Robben Island's history.
News
3 weeks ago

Explorer plans Robben Island escape

One of the world's leading adventurers, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, hopes to walk from Robben Island to the South African mainland along an underwater sand ...
News
1 month ago

Robert Sobukwe's poignant and powerful prison letters published

This book, comprising approximately 300 letters, provides access to the voice of Robert Sobukwe via the single most poignant resource of Sobukwe’s ...
Books
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News
  2. WATCH | Woman fights back after man on motorbike mugs her South Africa
  3. Alleged thief trapped inside the Shoprite store he tried to rob South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Amstel! Hallelujah!': Inside SA's 'unconventional' churches South Africa
  5. Inside Fikile Mbalula and Julius Malema's Fleek Flikizela twar South Africa

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X