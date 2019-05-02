South Africa

City tense as striking workers cause chaos in Durban

02 May 2019 - 11:54 By ORRIN SINGH
Thousands of striking waste and sanitation workers gathered outside the Durban City Hall on Thursday.
Thousands of striking waste and sanitation workers gathered outside the Durban City Hall on Thursday.
Image: ORRIN SINGH

The situation is tense outside the Durban City Hall where thousands of protesting municipal workers have gathered over an ongoing dispute about what they say are unfair promotions.

Metro and SAPS were deployed to the vicinity at 8am on Thursday to block off certain routes to prevent municipal refuse trucks from entering the city.

However, a string of vehicles which had been travelling in convoy from the northern parts of the city managed to get through the blockades and into the area where they closed roads, causing a major backlog of traffic in the CBD and surrounds.

The protest comes in the wake of the alleged promotion of more that 50 uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans from grade 4 pay scale to grade 10.

Protesting municipal workers are calling on the city manager to provide answers to what they have deemed unfair promotions.

Ethekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza reportedly said the metro had taken the decision to put a halt to all promotions in an attempt to quell tensions.

City managers are believed to be in a meeting with various unions at the City Hall to find an amicable solution.

A municipal worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of intimidation, told TimesLIVE that workers would not be satisfied if the city halted all promotions.

"We won't stop here, this is just the beginning. We are working for peanuts. President (Cyril) Ramaphosa spoke yesterday and said companies should stop paying employees with poverty.

"This is exactly what eThekwini municipality is doing to us. This needs to come to an end. We cannot keep working on a grade 4 salary. We simply cannot survive on that measly amount," he said.

Earlier, crowds threatened members of the public and journalists who were filming or photographing them. A scuffle nearly broke out when a member of the public was confronted by angry protesters who forced him to delete footage from his cellphone.

MORE

Hawks nab 'dirty' eThekwini municipal officials over R208m waste tender

Two senior eThewkini municipality officials and seven service providers were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday over an allegedly illegally awarded ...
News
1 day ago

eThekwini municipality to haul striking water workers to court

The eThekwini Municipality is in the process of applying for a court interdict to force striking water and sanitation workers to go back to work.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Alleged thief trapped inside the Shoprite store he tried to rob South Africa
  2. United Airlines reveals what it will cost to fly from Cape Town to the Big Apple South Africa
  3. Parents sue after teen’s sex ordeal in private hospital South Africa
  4. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News
  5. Man is gunned down outside Boksburg home in attempted robbery South Africa

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X