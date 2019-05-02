South Africa

Killer KZN floods are declared a provincial disaster

02 May 2019 - 15:47 By ORRIN SINGH
KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu lights candles for the families who lost loved ones in the province during the recent floods.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu lights candles for the families who lost loved ones in the province during the recent floods.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The devastating floods which claimed 71 lives in KwaZulu-Natal have officially been declared a provincial disaster.

In a letter which TimesLIVE is in possession of, addressed to departmental head of KZN Cogta Thando Tubane, acting deputy director general of the National Disaster Management Centre Anè Bruwer classified the devastating storm which ravaged KZN as a provincial disaster.

In the letter, Bruwer said that "after having assessed the magnitude and severity of the damage caused by the thunderstorms associated with heavy rainfall/flooding and strong winds" that pelted the eThekwini metro, iLembe, Ugu and King Cetshwayo district municipalities, and in addition to preliminary reports from the KZN disaster management centre, the department had classified the occurrence as a provincial disaster.

The announcement comes as thousands of mourners gathered at Durban's Curries Fountain Stadium on Thursday - declared as a day of mourning and prayer - to pay respects to the 71 people who lost their lives in the floods.

In an emotionally charged ceremony, premier Willies Mchunu lit candles with the families who had lost loved ones during the floods.

"We have asked leaders of faith to pray for this province. We need your spiritual guidance during this difficult period. More than 70 people have died and we must pray for the families of the victims. We must ask God to give them strength.

"We recall that in 1987 more than 327 people died during floods in this province. It was religious leaders and all worshippers across all four corners of the province who prayed for the families of the victims," he added.

"We thank private sector for assisting the affected families," said Mchunu.

Among officials present on the day were minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, national minister of Cogta Zweli Mkhize, KZN premier Willies Mchunu and KZN MEC for Cogta Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

The floods occurred over the Easter weekend. The death toll has climbed to 71 as entire communities lost their homes and personal belongings, with thousands being displaced. Dozens of injuries were reported across the coastal areas of the province with the bulk concentrated in and around Durban.

MORE

Election officials making plans to ensure bad weather doesn't halt voting

The Electoral Commission is working with disaster management teams to ensure natural disasters, similar to floods that affected two provinces last ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Gift of the Givers to build 80 houses for flood-affected families in Durban

Humanitarian aid group, Gift of the Givers, will build 80 new homes for flood-affected families in Durban.
News
2 days ago

KZN floods death toll rises to 70, bill to repair damage more than R1bn

The death toll following devastating floods which swept through parts of KwaZulu-Natal last week has been confirmed at 70, with an estimated R1.1bn ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Alleged thief trapped inside the Shoprite store he tried to rob South Africa
  2. United Airlines reveals what it will cost to fly from Cape Town to the Big Apple South Africa
  3. Parents sue after teen’s sex ordeal in private hospital South Africa
  4. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News
  5. Man is gunned down outside Boksburg home in attempted robbery South Africa

Latest Videos

Water, jobs and illegal immigration: This is the state of Johannesburg
Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
X