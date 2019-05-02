Off-duty police constable shot dead in Atteridgeville

An off-duty police constable was shot dead in an informal settlement in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, police said on Thursday.

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said Constable Stevens Oubaas Mangwane and a friend got out of a taxi in Phomolong informal settlement on Tuesday, when they were confronted by two men.

Muridili said the policeman's 29-year-old friend ran to a nearby house when she heard a gunshot.

"When she returned with people to assist, they found Mangwane’s body on the ground."

The 32-year-old Mangwane joined the police more than a year ago and was based in Vosman, Mpumalanga.

He was originally from Lefisoane village near KwaMhlanga and was visiting family when he was killed.

The national commissioner of police, General Khehla John Sitole, has condemned the killing.

"The senseless attack on police officers is a continuing attack on the state. All the necessary resources as per the 72-hour activation plan have been mobilised and we are not going to leave any stone unturned. My sincere, heartfelt condolences to the family of Constable Mangwane," Sitole said.