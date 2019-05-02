'Please see us as workers': Waste collectors march for recognition

An organiser from the African Reclaimers Organisation, Luyanda Hlatshwayo, said they collected recyclable material in and around the city daily.

"There are guys that work on the landfills and collect waste from the city park service trucks. Then there are your day-to-day guys that collect material on the streets from as early as 3am," Hlatshwayo said.

He said waste collectors travel as far as 60km-80km a day, pulling about 250kg.

"The march that we are doing today is just looking for recognition, because if you are looking at it, we are actually subsidising the municipality."

He said they collect about 80% of the waste in the city. After waste is collected, it is sorted and then sold to recycling traders in the Johannesburg CBD.

"The municipality is not giving us proper infrastructure for us to sort out our material. We need to move up the value chain. The poorest of the poor are the ones that are not making it."

He said two or three years ago, they made R3,000-R4,000 a month.

"Now you make R1,500 a month and that is not enough to feed anyone."

Michella Hattingh, from Remade Recycling, said the company had a designated area at its Newtown branch for the waste collectors.

"We bought that area specifically for that. They are protected there and they can do any amount of recycling there, away from the trucks and the rest of the operation.

"Each bag that they bring in, we weigh and pay them immediately."

Hattingh said waste collectors at the Newtown branch contributed almost half the volume of waste the company received.

"They are a very important source of material for us, so we look after them."