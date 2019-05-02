SA's newest 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika, officially on air
South Africa’s newest 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika - which replaced the Gupta-owned ANN7 - was officially launched on Thursday evening.
Newzroom Afrika, which broadcasts on DSTV channel 405, aired its first news bulletin at 5.30pm, with former eNCA anchor Cathy Mohlahlana taking the reins alongside sports anchor Marc Lewis.
The government was among those that welcomed the launch of the new channel.
“Government welcomes and congratulates #NewzroomAfrika, a 24-hour news channel which was launched on Multi-Choice DSTV satellite pay-tv channel today,” the Government Communications and Information Systems said on its official Twitter page.
Government wishes #NewzroomAfrika all of the best in its endeavor. The introduction of the channel will further shape public discourse.— GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) May 2, 2019
Newzroom Afrika is the branchild of television production entrepreneurs Thokozani Nkosi of Eclipse TV and former SABC news anchor Thabile Ngwato, of Rapid Innovation. Both own 50% of the company.
The 100% black-owned channel boasts a wealth of experienced journalists and editors including some who were part of ANN7.
Many took to social media to praise the channel for a powerful take off as one of its first bulletins contained an exclusive interview with former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi who has made damning allegations of corruption involving top South African politicians during the Zondo commission's inquiry into state capture and a round-table discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
These are some of the comments which have come through about the channel.
An exclusive interview of Agrizzi coming up, its going to be lit. #NewzRoomAfrika #Newzroom405— Audry Hunadi. (@Audzamash) May 2, 2019
The first 30min full of exclusives and right to reply from Ace. 👌🏾 no sensationalism, just News. #NewzRoomAfrika— Pholoho Selebano (@Pholoho) May 2, 2019
Others however, were critical of the first hour of the broadcast.
Headlines so far are about the ANC... I hope this is not intentional 👀because South Africa doesn’t need more biased narratives....Honestly 🤨#NewzroomAfrika #Newzroom405— uNdlunkulu Xoli 👑 (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) May 2, 2019
@Newzroom405 @CathyMohlahlana @ThabileNgwato do you have weather bulletin??cz it's over an hour now no updates,I'm just asking #NewzRoomAfrika #Newzroom405— Tau Mlambo🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@tau_mlambo) May 2, 2019
Weeeee! I Guess we should have known that #Multichoice would only allow their puppets on their channel after ANN7. Was so optimistic but this #Newzroom405 #NewzRoomAfrika is @eNCA part 2. @ThabileNgwato , disappointed.— Bong'kosi (@Bonginko01) May 2, 2019