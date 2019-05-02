SA's newest 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika, officially on air

South Africa’s newest 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika - which replaced the Gupta-owned ANN7 - was officially launched on Thursday evening.

Newzroom Afrika, which broadcasts on DSTV channel 405, aired its first news bulletin at 5.30pm, with former eNCA anchor Cathy Mohlahlana taking the reins alongside sports anchor Marc Lewis.

The government was among those that welcomed the launch of the new channel.

“Government welcomes and congratulates #NewzroomAfrika, a 24-hour news channel which was launched on Multi-Choice DSTV satellite pay-tv channel today,” the Government Communications and Information Systems said on its official Twitter page.