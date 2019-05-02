South Africa

SA's newest 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika, officially on air

02 May 2019 - 19:31 By TimesLIVE
South Africa's newest 24-hour TV station, Newzroom Afrika, made its debut on Thursday, May 2 2019.
Image: Newzroom405 via Twitter

South Africa’s newest 24-hour news channel, Newzroom Afrika - which replaced the Gupta-owned ANN7 - was officially launched on Thursday evening.

Newzroom Afrika, which broadcasts on DSTV channel 405, aired its first news bulletin at 5.30pm, with former eNCA anchor Cathy Mohlahlana taking the reins alongside sports anchor Marc Lewis.

The government was among those that welcomed the launch of the new channel.

“Government welcomes and congratulates #NewzroomAfrika, a 24-hour news channel which was launched on Multi-Choice DSTV satellite pay-tv channel today,” the Government Communications and Information Systems said on its official Twitter page.

Newzroom Afrika is the branchild of television production entrepreneurs Thokozani Nkosi of Eclipse TV and former SABC news anchor Thabile Ngwato, of Rapid Innovation. Both own 50% of the company.

The 100% black-owned channel boasts a wealth of experienced journalists and editors including some who were part of ANN7.

Many took to social media to praise the channel for a powerful take off as one of its first bulletins contained an exclusive interview with former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi who has made damning allegations of corruption involving top South African politicians during the Zondo commission's inquiry into state capture and a round-table discussion with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

These are some of the comments which have come through about the channel.

Others however, were critical of the first hour of the broadcast.

