South Africa

Two sisters drown in Limpopo

02 May 2019 - 16:18 By Nico Gous
Police are investigating three drownings in Limpopo in the past week.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police are investigating three drownings in the province in the last week, including two sisters.

Morongwa Seloane, 10, and Mahlako Seloane, 17, drowned in a pit hole in the Matebeleng village near Mokopane on Wednesday around 2.30pm while fetching water.

"They (the police) immediately rushed to the scene led by the SAPS search-and-rescue team who resumed with the search.

"The frantic search continued until this morning (Thursday) at about midday where the bodies were retrieved," police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.

It remains unclear how the sisters got trapped.

Maluta Madamalala, 44, drowned on Sunday about 1.20pm while fishing using a self-made boat on the Nandoni dam.

"The SAPS search-and-rescue team was immediately activated and after a long search the body was retrieved," Ngoepe said.

