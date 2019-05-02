Waste-pickers to march against Pikitup and City of Johannesburg

Frustrated waste-collectors are marching against Pikitup and the City of Johannesburg on Thursday, demanding clarity on their futures.

Eva Mokoena, from the African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO), said they started negotiating with the city in 2017 to "recognise the work performed by the reclaimers".

Mokoena said they submitted a draft of demands to the city in October 2018.

"It is what we wanted, because they were telling us about integration. We asked them how do they want integration to work on our side?

"They told us that they would talk to private companies and come back to us," said Mokoena.

She added that progress had "faltered" and left them frustrated.

Mokoena said the city had given workers no credit or compensation for the additional work that had been done to assist in getting reclaimers registered as part of a data-collection process.