South Africa

Authors retract study on coloured women's intelligence

03 May 2019 - 08:16 By Iavan Pijoos
The study was done by four Stellenbosch University students, who claimed that they found this to be because of poor education levels and unhealthy lifestyles.
The study was done by four Stellenbosch University students, who claimed that they found this to be because of poor education levels and unhealthy lifestyles.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Authors of the study which suggests coloured women have an increased risk for low cognitive function have retracted the article.

The highly criticised Stellenbosch University study, titled "Age- and education-related effects on cognitive functioning in coloured South African women", has received massive backlash from South Africans.

The study was done by four students, who claimed that they found this to be because of low education levels and unhealthy lifestyles.

A professor from the University of Cape Town conducted an online petition and penned a letter to the Editorial Board of Aging, Neuropsychology and Cognition calling for the removal of the article.

In her letter, Prof Barbara Boswell said: “We ask that you retract [the article] because of its racist ideological underpinnings, flawed methodology, and its reproduction of harmful stereotypes of ‘Coloured’ women,” she said.

Study on coloured women's intelligence scientifically flawed, says professor

A professor from the University of Cape Town has started an online petition and penned a letter to the Editorial Board of Aging, Neuropsychology and ...
News
1 week ago

Boswell labelled the students' work as “scientifically flawed”, adding that the title of their article was among several other aspects that inferred that the results were applicable to all coloured South African women 

The authors and publishers issued a statement on Thursday retracting the article.

"While this article was peer-reviewed and accepted according to the Journal’s policy, it has subsequently been determined that serious flaws exist in the methodology and reporting of the original study.

"In summary the article contains a number of assertions about ‘colored’ South African women based on the data presented that cannot be supported by the study or the subsequent interpretation of its outcome.

"Specific data that would be relevant to these assertions was not collected. In addition, the references provided are not supportive of the claims that are made about the participants in the study or about South African women more generally. Consequently, the Editors and the Publisher have taken the decision to retract this article," the statement read.

MORE

Racist medical myths persist with SA’s diseased apartheid mentality

More than a century of racist indoctrination has created in the minds and hearts of ordinary South Africans something those in the social sciences ...
Ideas
1 week ago

Most read

  1. United Airlines reveals what it will cost to fly from Cape Town to the Big Apple South Africa
  2. Hawks nab 'dirty' eThekwini municipal officials over R208m waste tender South Africa
  3. Man suspected of pushing Pretoria student from seventh floor skips court South Africa
  4. Teens in trouble after 'dagga muffin' episode lands pupils in hospital South Africa
  5. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News

Latest Videos

Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract
SA kids share their unfiltered answers on elections & it's hilarious
X