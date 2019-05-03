Besieged waste pickers live in fear
03 May 2019 - 06:00
A waste picker can make up to R2500 a week on plastic alone and can move up to eight tons of recycling from landfills every month. TimesLive takes a closer look at the conditions that these eco-warriors face.
Hardlife Mzamane, 30, is one of the many waste pickers who make a living rifling through trash at the Rietfontein dumpsite in Ekurhuleni. He comes out with about R1,800 a month after paying “protection money” to a gang – R300 a week.
And they are still reeling following the murder of two colleagues whose bodies were found with gunshot wounds at the same dumpsite they were working from.
