Besieged waste pickers live in fear

Hardlife Mzamane, 30, is one of the many waste pickers who make a living rifling through trash at the Rietfontein dumpsite in Ekurhuleni. He comes out with about R1,800 a month after paying “protection money” to a gang – R300 a week.

And they are still reeling following the murder of two colleagues whose bodies were found with gunshot wounds at the same dumpsite they were working from.



