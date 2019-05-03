Bo-Kaap locations become national heritage sites

Nineteen sites in Cape Town's oldest neighbourhood have been declared national heritage sites.

"The community spirit of Bo-Kaap, as described in many historical studies, has been carried through the past two centuries by generations of families residing in the area. The protection of religious, cultural and architectural heritage of the area is at the fore of community concerns," the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) said in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.

"Bo-Kaap contains the largest concentration of pre-1850 architecture in the country and is the oldest surviving residential neighborhood in Cape Town. The unique townscape comprises a range of architectural styles inclusive of Cape Dutch (14760-c1815), Georgian (Cape English c1810-1860), Victorian (c1860-1900) and Edwardian (c1900-1930). The character of the streetscapes is enhanced by the siting of the area on the slopes of Signal Hill, and thus enjoying views towards Table Mountain, the city bowl and the harbour.”

SAHRA said Bo-Kaap's strong links to the legacy of slavery and its living history provided "rich sources of stories, legends, myths and values".

Here are the 19 sites which have been declared national heritage sites: