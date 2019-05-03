South Africa

Body of woman found with multiple scratch marks in Uitenhage

03 May 2019 - 07:05 By Iavan Pijoos
A community member discovered the body on Thursday.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

The body of a woman was found in bushes in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said a community member discovered the body on Thursday.

Swart said the woman had multiple scratch marks on her body and it was believed she was dragged through the bushes.

A murder case had been opened.

The motive for the murder was not immediately known and the post mortem would determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident or anyone who might be searching for a missing person is asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos, on 079 896 8148 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

