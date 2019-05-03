South Africa

Durbanites asked to keep their litter off the streets amid ongoing protest

03 May 2019 - 17:10 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Thousands of striking waste and sanitation workers gathered outside the Durban City Hall on Thursday.
Thousands of striking waste and sanitation workers gathered outside the Durban City Hall on Thursday.
Image: ORRIN SINGH

Durban residents have been asked to keep their litter off the streets as municipal workers continue to protest.

In a statement issued on Friday, eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: "Residents are requested to keep all refuse within their properties, or to take it to a landfill site. The municipality will notify residents when waste collection resumes."

This comes after hundreds of strikers from the city's cleaning and solid waste departments took to the streets in protest over salary increases allegedly granted to 55 uMkhonto weSizwe veterans employed in the department.

The protest action brought the city to a standstill this week, with municipal workers dumping litter on the streets of the CBD. Thirty strikers were arrested.

Meanwhile, the 11 municipal workers who were charged with public violence made a brief appearance at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday, where magistrate Vanitha Armu labelled their alleged behaviour "disgraceful". 

The 11 were released on R1,000 bail each and will be back in court on June 14.

MORE

City tense as striking workers cause chaos in Durban

The situation is tense outside the Durban City Hall, where thousands of protesting municipal workers have gathered over an ongoing dispute about ...
News
1 day ago

One dead, two injured and more than 30 arrested in violent Durban protest

Dozens of people have been arrested and two injured when police opened fire on protesting eThekwini municipal workers in Durban on Thursday.
News
10 hours ago

Magistrate grants bail to 'disgraceful' striking eThekwini municipal workers

Magistrate Vanitha Armu has called the alleged behavior of the 11 eThekwini municipality workers, arrested for public violence, disgraceful.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. United Airlines reveals what it will cost to fly from Cape Town to the Big Apple South Africa
  2. Hawks nab 'dirty' eThekwini municipal officials over R208m waste tender South Africa
  3. Man suspected of pushing Pretoria student from seventh floor skips court South Africa
  4. Teens in trouble after 'dagga muffin' episode lands pupils in hospital South Africa
  5. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News

Latest Videos

DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract
X