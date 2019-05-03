Panyaza Lesufi leaves office proud of advances in township education

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesuf said on Friday that of all the things he had done during his tenure, he was most proud of having improved township education.

He was speaking on Power FM's breakfast show on his last day in office.

"To leave office knowing that almost 15% of township schools got 100% in matric ... which means they wrote the same exam as children in private schools but they scored 100% and some private schools scored 70%.

"It's something that I cherish to say, at least, we've demonstrated that given time, skills, talent and resources, we can change township education," he said.

Lesufi served as the MEC for five years.

Speaking about his other achievements in the office, he was excited to have secured a partnership with car maker BMW. The department last month launched an engineering school in the north of Pretoria with an automotive focus. Here, high school learners are trained on how to build the new BMW X3.