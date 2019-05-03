South Africa

SA hangs its head in shame as Time magazine highlights inequality

03 May 2019 - 11:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
SA is one of the most unequal countries in the world.
Image: ALON SKUY/TimesLIVE

Many South Africans are hanging their heads in shame after a picture depicting the chasm between the country's rich and poor made the cover of Time magazine.

The issue has not been officially released, but its cover is already doing the rounds on social media, sparking conversations about inequality and apartheid.

The cover picture is from photographer Johnny Miller's Unequal Scenes, a series of photographs from around the world which he took to highlight inequality and the plight of the poor. Countries such as India and Mexico also feature in the series. 

Miller, who works with activists from all over the world, said work on Unequal Scenes started in 2016 in Cape Town, where he had studied the city, post-apartheid.  

Here's a snapshot of the reactions on social media.

