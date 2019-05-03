Search still on for 'abducted' KZN woman

The search is continuing for a 50-year-old woman who was abducted on Friday morning near Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said at 8pm on Friday that SAPS K9 units had been attempting to track down Yzelle Greyling for close to 11 hours.

"Today at 9.15am, a 50-year-old female was allegedly kidnapped at Fairview. A case of kidnapping has been opened at Southport police station for investigation. Police with their canines are searching the area," said Gwala.

It is believed that Greyling was kidnapped by three suspects driving a VW Polo with Eastern Cape registration plates.

Greyling, a well known golfer and bee remover, had been removing bees close to the steel bridge near Umzumbe at the time.

Any one with information are urged to contact 10111, 039 6819905, or call Kim at 083 7601816.