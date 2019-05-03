South Africa

Search still on for 'abducted' KZN woman

03 May 2019 - 19:57 By Orrin Singh
50-year-old Yzelle Greyling, who was abducted on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.
50-year-old Yzelle Greyling, who was abducted on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.
Image: Supplied

The search is continuing for a 50-year-old woman who was abducted on Friday morning near Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said at 8pm on Friday that SAPS K9 units had been attempting to track down Yzelle Greyling for close to 11 hours.

"Today at 9.15am, a 50-year-old female was allegedly kidnapped at Fairview. A case of kidnapping has been opened at Southport police station for investigation. Police with their canines are searching the area," said Gwala.

It is believed that Greyling was kidnapped by three suspects driving a VW Polo with Eastern Cape registration plates.

Greyling, a well known golfer and bee remover, had been removing bees close to the steel bridge near Umzumbe at the time.

Any one with information are urged to contact 10111, 039 6819905, or call Kim at 083 7601816.

MORE

Police hunt alleged Port Elizabeth child snatcher after court no-show

A 25-year-old woman who was alleged to have kidnapped a child from a Port Elizabeth beach earlier this year has gone on the run, Eastern Cape police ...
News
2 weeks ago

US tourist, guide kidnapped in Uganda freed after 'settlement'

An American tourist and her guide who were abducted in Uganda last week were released after a "negotiated settlement" was reached with the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cops probe 'abduction' of 10-year-old boys from park near Mahikeng

Two 10-year-old boys from the Montshiwa location near Mahikeng have been “kidnapped”, North West police said on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. United Airlines reveals what it will cost to fly from Cape Town to the Big Apple South Africa
  2. Hawks nab 'dirty' eThekwini municipal officials over R208m waste tender South Africa
  3. Man suspected of pushing Pretoria student from seventh floor skips court South Africa
  4. Teens in trouble after 'dagga muffin' episode lands pupils in hospital South Africa
  5. Sars manager in trouble for using a gorilla to address black staff News

Latest Videos

DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract
X