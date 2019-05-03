Two injured, more than 30 arrested in Durban protest action

Dozens of people have been arrested and two injured when police opened fire on protesting eThekwini municipal workers in Durban on Thursday.

Metro spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad confirmed to TimesLIVE on Friday that at least 31 people were taken into police custody and charged with attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

This after scores of workers resorted to breaking concrete bins and trashing shop windows as they plunged the Durban CBD into chaos.

The workers started protesting on Tuesday following disputes over salary increases granted to 55 uMkhonto weSizwe veterans employed in the water and sanitation department.