Two injured, more than 30 arrested in Durban protest action
Dozens of people have been arrested and two injured when police opened fire on protesting eThekwini municipal workers in Durban on Thursday.
Metro spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad confirmed to TimesLIVE on Friday that at least 31 people were taken into police custody and charged with attempted murder and malicious damage to property.
This after scores of workers resorted to breaking concrete bins and trashing shop windows as they plunged the Durban CBD into chaos.
The workers started protesting on Tuesday following disputes over salary increases granted to 55 uMkhonto weSizwe veterans employed in the water and sanitation department.
The situation outside #DurbanCityHall got extremely hostile this afternoon forcing members of police to fire non lethal rounds at protesting municipal workers #EThekwiniMunicipalStrike #EThekwiniShutdown @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/qvjrlmwkzf— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) May 2, 2019
In a video which has gone viral, police can be seen firing non-lethal rounds into crowds of protesting municipal workers.
Parboo said two people were injured during the clash with police. One was hit by a rubber bullet, while the other fell and hit his head.
He said reports that a worker had died as a result of the shooting could not be confirmed. The arrested workers are due to appear in court on Friday.
Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has denounced the illegal damage to property and basic infrastructure during the strike, which has "seriously derailed our plans aimed at dealing with the after-effects of devastating floods".
In a statement on Thursday, Gumede noted that last week issues of water being cut off to certain communities was raised with the provincial executive. "The premier appointed the most competent team to deal with the matter. The city manager is working with this team and has made all the relevant information available for scrutiny.
Thousands of protesting municipal workers have gathered outside the Durban City Hall on May 2 2019 over an ongoing dispute about what they say are unfair promotions.
"I want to dispel the notion that the municipality favours military veterans and does not care about other municipal workers, especially those who are members of Samwu. This is a blue lie and we believe that such a narrative is aimed at sowing division and weakening the municipality."
She said employees, councillors and volunteers had been on the ground cleaning the city and trying to bring stability.
"No amount of sabotage will deter our hardworking spirit, we will continue with the mandate that we got from the electorate. We will ensure that this city is clean and we will not tolerate any further sabotage and lawlessness," she added.
Meanwhile, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called an urgent press briefing on Friday regarding the ongoing unrest within eThekwini municipality.