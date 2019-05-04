Abducted KZN woman found ‘safe and sound’
04 May 2019 - 11:22
A 50-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted on Friday morning near Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, has been found “safe and sound”, police confirmed on Saturday.
A police spokesperson confirmed that Greying had been found on Friday evening, but no further details were immediately available.
A friend confirmed that she was “safe and sound”.
It is believed that Greyling was kidnapped by three suspects driving a VW Polo with Eastern Cape registration plates.
Greyling, a well known golfer and bee remover, had been removing bees close to the steel bridge near Umzumbe at the time.