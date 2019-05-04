Abducted KZN woman found ‘safe and sound’

A 50-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted on Friday morning near Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, has been found “safe and sound”, police confirmed on Saturday.

A police spokesperson confirmed that Greying had been found on Friday evening, but no further details were immediately available.

A friend confirmed that she was “safe and sound”.

It is believed that Greyling was kidnapped by three suspects driving a VW Polo with Eastern Cape registration plates.

Greyling, a well known golfer and bee remover, had been removing bees close to the steel bridge near Umzumbe at the time.