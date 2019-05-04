'Downies' under threat as coffee shop founder is barred from SA

Brownies & Downies, a coffee shop in Cape Town staffed by people with Down syndrome, may have to close its doors after home affairs banned its owner from SA.

Wendy Schultz, a Dutch social worker, started the restaurant-cum-social benefit organisation in Long Street more than two years ago and has since then been locked in a struggle with the department to get her visa renewed.

She left for the Netherlands in January to marry her South African fiancé, Wade, after being told she could not get married in SA due to the struggle to get her papers filed with the department.

Store manager Tauriq Hendricks said Schultz had been told that because she left SA with an expired visa, she would be banned from the country for five years.

Her husband returned alone to SA, and Hendricks said the future of six able-bodied Brownies & Downies staff and 25 students with disabilities ranging from Down syndrome to foetal alcohol syndrome now hung in the balance.