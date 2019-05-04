South Africa

Man shot dead in vehicle in Pretoria

04 May 2019 - 10:21 By TimesLIVE
Crime scene police tape.
Crime scene police tape.
Image: Supplied

A man, believed to be 44 years old, was shot dead in his vehicle on Jean Avenue in Lyttleton, Pretoria, on Friday night, paramedics said.

A second vehicle was also struck by gunfire in the incident but no one in that vehicle was injured, said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“Shortly after 6pm, paramedics from ER24 were returning to their station when they were flagged down by bystanders along Jean Avenue near Rabie Street. Upon investigation they found a vehicle stationary in the road with a man inside of it. The man sustained several gunshot wounds. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene,” Vermaak said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are not yet known.

“A second vehicle in the traffic was also hit with bullets but fortunately no one was injured. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation,” he added.

MORE

'I'm alive and I feel loved': Woman shot in the face in Fourways speaks

Samantha Wade, who was shot in broad daylight in Fourways, Johannesburg, about six weeks ago has opened up about what happened in a heartfelt letter.
News
1 day ago

Homeowner comes under fire from robbers, gets last laugh as two nabbed

Alert neighbours helped nab armed housebreakers - also suspected of an attempted hijacking while fleeing - in Beyerspark, Boksburg North.
News
4 days ago

One person dead, another critical after being shot in home invasion

A woman was fatally wounded and a man critically wounded in an apparent  home invasion in Randburg on Friday night, paramedics said.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. United Airlines reveals what it will cost to fly from Cape Town to the Big Apple South Africa
  2. 'I'm alive and I feel loved': Woman shot in the face in Fourways speaks South Africa
  3. WATCH | Snake in a crate! Terrifying moment hungry cobra hunts pet mice World
  4. Videos of man assaulting woman cause outrage on social media South Africa
  5. Hawks nab 'dirty' eThekwini municipal officials over R208m waste tender South Africa

Latest Videos

DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
Steve Hofmeyr smashes decoder after cancelling DStv contract
X