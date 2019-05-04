Man shot dead in vehicle in Pretoria

A man, believed to be 44 years old, was shot dead in his vehicle on Jean Avenue in Lyttleton, Pretoria, on Friday night, paramedics said.

A second vehicle was also struck by gunfire in the incident but no one in that vehicle was injured, said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

“Shortly after 6pm, paramedics from ER24 were returning to their station when they were flagged down by bystanders along Jean Avenue near Rabie Street. Upon investigation they found a vehicle stationary in the road with a man inside of it. The man sustained several gunshot wounds. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene,” Vermaak said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are not yet known.

“A second vehicle in the traffic was also hit with bullets but fortunately no one was injured. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation,” he added.