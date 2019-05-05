Durban reservoir 'bombing claims false' but sabotage not ruled out

The police have rubbished claims that a reservoir in Montclair, south Durban, was "bombed" during the municipal workers' strike.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the reports were false - and also "very irresponsible".

"It is indeed very irresponsible for individuals to be posting information on public platforms that could potentially spark unnecessary uncertainty and panic," he said.

Images and videos of water pouring into the streets from the reservoir have been widely circulating on social media since Saturday, when the damage occurred.

Naidoo's comments - and the speculation over what happened - came after the eThekwini municipality suggested in a statement on Saturday that the reservoir was allegedly damaged by petrol bombs in an attack by striking municipal workers.