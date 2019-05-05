South Africa

Over 13,000 dried abalone found in car in Cape Town

05 May 2019 - 17:00 By Iavan Pijoos
The police nabbed a man found in possession of over 13,000 abalone after he skipped a red traffic light.
Image: Saps

A man has been arrested after he was found in possession of over 13,000 shucked dried abalone in Table View, Cape Town, police said on Sunday.

Captain FC van Wyk said police were doing patrols when they spotted a white Hyundai H1 skipping a red traffic light on Malibongwe Drive on Friday evening.

Van Wyk said officers stopped next to the car and saw boxes wrapped in plastic bags.

"The driver was requested to stop the vehicle and to answer on the contents of the sealed boxes.

"When he could not account for its contents the members checked the 35 boxes and found it to be filled with a total of 13,042 shucked dried abalone," Van Wyk said.

The 37-year-old was arrested and charged under the Living Marine Resources Act.

Van Wyk said the value of the abalone still needed to be confirmed.

The man is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday.

