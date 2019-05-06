Recently elected national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi is being called on to address concerns raised by the defence teams representing the 12 men accused of terrorist activities in Durban.

Farhad Hoomer, Ahmed Haffejee‚ Goolam Haffejee‚ Thabit Mwenda‚ Mohamad Akbar‚ Seiph Mohamed‚ Amani Mayani‚ Abubakar Ali‚ Abbas Jooma‚ Mahammed Sobruin‚ Ndikumana Shabani and Iddy Omari all appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday facing a raft of charges related to terrorist activities in connection with firebomb incidents at Woolworths stores and at last year's Durban July horseracing event.

The men also face various other charges‚ including murder‚ attempted murder‚ arson and extortion. They were arrested in a co-ordinated Hawks raid on October 5. The men stand accused of being aligned to terror group Islamic State, with Hoomer allegedly orchestrating a Verulam mosque attack in May last year, as well as a series of firebomb attacks at retail outlets in the months that followed.

Prosecutor Torie Pretorius informed magistrate Rajesh Parshotam that he had been handed a letter, addressed to the NDPP, by the defence which highlighted some of their concerns about the case.

TimesLIVE previously reported that the legal representatives of the accused were unhappy about the number of delays and incomplete investigations.