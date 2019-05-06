Bara hospital beds were thrown out for better ones: health department

A video circulating on social media showed the scores of empty beds discarded in the yard. The health department clarified that those beds had been replaced with new, better beds.

“Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital replaced old cot beds with modern height-adjustable beds that could be lowered to prevent patients from falling and angled to assist breathing,” the department said.

In the video showing the discarded beds, the man filming the video narrates in Afrikaans and asks: “If you have ever wondered where our taxes go? Here is our tax money. [Hospital] beds with which nothing is wrong.”

He adds: “Why do we have to suffer so much to have our wives, our children, our mothers and our fathers sleep on floors and mattresses in state hospitals? This is absolute bullsh*t.”

He explains that he walked past the hospital beds by accident en route to visiting his son in the paediatric ward when he could not find parking within 2km of the hospital.

"Patients sleeping on the floor in hospital, but look what's stacked up here," he also tweeted.