South Africa

Cape Flats 'reign of terror' culminates in trial for the Terrible Josters

06 May 2019 - 16:14 By Philani Nombembe
Cape Town acting judge Johan de Waal said gang shootings had decreased in the Cape Flats since the Terrible Josters were incarcerated.
Cape Town acting judge Johan de Waal said gang shootings had decreased in the Cape Flats since the Terrible Josters were incarcerated.
Image: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP

A web of "premeditated" killings entwined with the trade in illegal drugs is expected to be revealed when one of the biggest gang trials gets under way in the Western Cape.

A dozen suspected members of the notorious Terrible Josters gang - who allegedly terrorised residents of the Cape Flats for years - appeared in the high court in Cape Town under heavy police guard on Monday.

Cape Flats residents filled the public gallery.

According to the state, the gang has as many as 10,000 members and the "criminal activities of the Terrible Josters are mostly focused on the sale of illegal drugs, namely 'tik' and mandrax in certain areas of the Western Cape".

The 12 men on trial face 71 counts, including 11 of "planned or premeditated murder" and drug dealing. Judge Rosheni Allie postponed the matter to August 12 for trial.

Jail for Terrible Josters means joy for neighbours

Violence in parts of the Cape Flats has subsided since gang leaders were arrested 18 months ago.
News
3 weeks ago

In March, acting judge Johan de Waal turned down the bail application of one of the accused, Horatio Solomons. In the application, Solomons, 29, told the court that he had seven children with six women and that he supported them financially. He said he ran a taxi business, purchased cars on auction and sold them and owned three properties in Delft, Belhar and Kleinmond. De Waal questioned whether the businesses were tax compliant.

His mother also deposed an affidavit and attached 293 names of Delft residents indicating that they had no objection to his release on bail. But the state submitted a petition signed by 260 Roosendaal residents objecting to his release.

Solomons complained that he was being held with 45 other people in a cell meant for 30 inmates in Pollsmoor prison. He claimed that the prison was infested with rats, fleas and other insects.

But De Waal said: "Such conditions cannot in my view constitute exceptional circumstances justifying the release of Solomons."

In the 31-page judgment, De Waal said gang shootings had decreased in the Cape Flats since members of the Terrible Josters were incarcerated in August 2017.

Life sentences for Hannah Cornelius's killers

Life sentences were imposed on the three men found guilty of kidnapping, robbing, raping, and murdering Hannah Cornelius and the attempted murder of ...
News
5 months ago

"It is further alleged, on behalf of the state, that [Solomons], as a member of a criminal gang, is likely to continue hostilities with opposing gangs if released on bail," said De Waal.

"Gang related shooting is an immense problem for communities in the Cape Flats. It appears, further, that since the incarceration of the Terrible Josters criminal gang members, there had been a de-escalation of gang violence in these areas.

"One can also take into account, as suggested by the state, that when members of the Terrible Josters appeared in the Bellville Court in August 2017, they allegedly assaulted a member of an opposing gang, which then led to that gang opening fire on the group, leaving bullet holes in the Bellville Court glass entrance. Some eight cartridges were later collected at the entrance of the court. In the circumstances, the application for bail is dismissed."

Solomon's co-accused are facing a further 202 counts of "criminal gang activity" in a separate case also pending in the high court.

MORE

Government is 'winning the war' against gangsterism on the Cape Flats, says Ramaphosa

Government is "winning the war" against gangsterism and drug dealing on the violence-plagued Cape Flats in the Western Cape.
Politics
2 days ago

Western Cape government declares dispute with Bheki Cele over policing

The Western Cape government has declared a formal dispute with police minister Bheki Cele over a shortage of police in the province which it says he ...
News
1 week ago

Shivering 'hitman' in court for gunning down of lawyer Pete Mihalik

The man who allegedly pulled the trigger in an apparent hit on Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik stood shivering in the dock at the Cape Town ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's 'hidden hand' in Cyril Ramaphosa plot News
  2. 'Downies' under threat as coffee shop founder is barred from SA South Africa
  3. SA hangs its head in shame as Time magazine highlights inequality South Africa
  4. Jessie Duarte's son, ex in kickback scandal News
  5. Man shot dead in vehicle in Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X