South Africa

Cosatu to try to end stalemate between eThekwini and workers

06 May 2019 - 11:07 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Municipal employees have been protesting around Durban over discrepancies between their salaries and those employed from the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association.
Municipal employees have been protesting around Durban over discrepancies between their salaries and those employed from the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association.
Image: Orrin Singh

Action must be taken against the "arrogant" management of the eThekwini municipality, Cosatu said on Monday.

The union in KwaZulu-Natal planned to engage with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) to consider the stalemate between the municipality and its workers.

In a statement, Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said the situation was worsening because the city's management showed an "I don't care attitude" towards workers.

"The situation in eThekwini municipality is worrisome and becoming more disastrous. Most distressing is the failure by the municipality, as an employer, to be innovative in resolving the stalemate. But this is not shocking to us because it displays the very barrenness the municipality has showed in handling the matter in question leading to this havoc," he said.

Parts of Durban have been without water for at least a week after workers employed by the city's waste and sanitation department went on a strike over discrepancies between their salaries and the pay of those employed from the ANC's former military wing.

The workers are demanding to be elevated to grade 10 salary level, which they claimed the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association workers were receiving.

According to the workers, the MK veterans, who were employed by the city in 2016, were upgraded from grade 4.

Durban reservoir 'bombing claims false' but sabotage not ruled out

The police have rubbished claims that a reservoir in Montclair, south Durban, was "bombed" during the municipal workers' strike.
News
23 hours ago

Mkhize said the stalemate was caused by "haphazard and selective promotion" of workers without following due process and that management frustrated and undermined Samwu's attempt to engage with the employer.

"Workers have made a call for consistency in the conduct of business by the municipality. This is broadly regarded as a genuine call considering how things have unfolded."

Mkhize blamed "dark forces" for the damage and vandalism of municipal property during the strike.

"We condemn what seems to be an opportunistic tendency by some forces of darkness who are abusing the workers' genuine struggle to vandalise and damage municipal properties."

He called for an urgent investigation into the disruption of services and damage to property.

"We further believe that communities deserve quality and proper service and therefore the municipality must play its role to ensure the delivery of this mandate, and we call on the forces of darkness to desist from compromising worker struggles by disrupting services," Mkhize said.

MORE:

Magistrate grants bail to 'disgraceful' striking eThekwini municipal workers

Magistrate Vanitha Armu has called the alleged behavior of the 11 eThekwini municipality workers, arrested for public violence, disgraceful.
News
2 days ago

ANC calls for provincial investigation into crippling Durban strike

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has called for an investigation into the promotion of uMkhonto weSizwe military veterans within the ranks of the eThekwini ...
Politics
2 days ago

Durbanites asked to keep their litter off the streets amid ongoing protest

Durban residents have been asked to keep their litter off the streets as municipality workers continue to protest.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's 'hidden hand' in Cyril Ramaphosa plot News
  2. 'Downies' under threat as coffee shop founder is barred from SA South Africa
  3. SA hangs its head in shame as Time magazine highlights inequality South Africa
  4. Jessie Duarte's son, ex in kickback scandal News
  5. Man shot dead in vehicle in Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X