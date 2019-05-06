South Africa

Couple shot in wedding ambush

06 May 2019 - 07:12 By timeslive
A husband and wife who do wedding photography were wounded in an ambush at a house in KwaZulu-Natal at midday on Sunday.
Image: Netcare911

A husband and wife who run a videography business were shot on Sunday in KwaZulu-Natal, while they were at a client's house to film a wedding.

Three occupants were in a car that approached, then opened fire on the couple, said Netcare 911. Its paramedics were alerted at 12.20pm to the shooting at Berkshire Downs, New Germany.

"The husband, who is believed to be in his fifties, sustained moderate injuries when he was shot in his right arm," said Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst. "The wife, also in her fifties, sustained serious injuries when she was shot in the abdomen while both of them were sitting in their car."

The wife was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. Her husband was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

