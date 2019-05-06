South Africa

Driver 'climbed into boot and shot himself' outside Sandton police station

06 May 2019 - 10:52 By Iavan Pijoos
Three licensed firearms were recovered in the car. File photo.
Three licensed firearms were recovered in the car. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Police are investigating after a man allegedly committed suicide next to the Sandton police station in Johannesburg on Sunday.

"The allegation is that he parked his car, got out and got into the boot, where he shot himself," said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela.

The man died. An inquest docket has been opened.

Makhubela said three licensed firearms were recovered in the car.

The motive behind the incident was not yet known.

MORE

'I'm alive and I feel loved': Woman shot in the face in Fourways speaks

Samantha Wade, who was shot in broad daylight in Fourways, Johannesburg, about six weeks ago has opened up about what happened in a heartfelt letter.
News
2 days ago

Mpumalanga teen arrested for raping and killing classmate commits suicide

A Mpumalanga matric pupil who had confessed to murdering his classmate has died in an apparent suicide.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's 'hidden hand' in Cyril Ramaphosa plot News
  2. 'Downies' under threat as coffee shop founder is barred from SA South Africa
  3. SA hangs its head in shame as Time magazine highlights inequality South Africa
  4. Jessie Duarte's son, ex in kickback scandal News
  5. Man shot dead in vehicle in Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X