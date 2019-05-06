Driver 'climbed into boot and shot himself' outside Sandton police station

Police are investigating after a man allegedly committed suicide next to the Sandton police station in Johannesburg on Sunday.

"The allegation is that he parked his car, got out and got into the boot, where he shot himself," said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela.

The man died. An inquest docket has been opened.

Makhubela said three licensed firearms were recovered in the car.

The motive behind the incident was not yet known.