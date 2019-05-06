South Africa

Election team meets union to avert possible election-day strike

06 May 2019
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is meeting officials from the Electoral Commission (IEC) on Monday  over a range of workplace demands.

This comes after talks broke down on Sunday in the wake of the trade union's threat last week to strike during the national general elections on Wednesday.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said the union was meeting commission managers in Pretoria.

The trade union said on Friday it was "extremely concerned" about its members who it claims have been "fighting with the IEC" for three years. Nehawu members want the commission to implement certain recommendations, including salary bands and pay structures.

"To date, it is refusing to implement such recommendations," Nehawu said.

Nehawu also wants the IEC to help with transporting members from one voting station to another to deliver and pick up ballot boxes.

"This has resulted in the lowest staff morale ever at the IEC, hence our members are not looking forward to providing good service during this period if the employer does not resolve issues related to movement of ballot boxes and papers," the union said.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini told the SABC on Monday after casting his vote in Johannesburg that discussions with Nehawu continue.

“As far as the issues that are on the table, we think, are matters they should be able to be resolved.”

