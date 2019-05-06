Election team meets union to avert possible election-day strike

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is meeting officials from the Electoral Commission (IEC) on Monday over a range of workplace demands.

This comes after talks broke down on Sunday in the wake of the trade union's threat last week to strike during the national general elections on Wednesday.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said the union was meeting commission managers in Pretoria.

The trade union said on Friday it was "extremely concerned" about its members who it claims have been "fighting with the IEC" for three years. Nehawu members want the commission to implement certain recommendations, including salary bands and pay structures.