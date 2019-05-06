IEC calls for calm as election day approaches

With only two days to go before the 2019 national and provincial elections, the electoral commission (IEC) has called for calm to allow voting to take place peacefully.

The Electoral Act prohibits political meetings, marches, demonstrations or any other political event from taking place on voting day. It also prohibits strikes and lock-outs in the public transport and telecommunications sectors.

"The time for robust campaigning has ended. Now is the time for voting.

"Let's give voters the time and space to consider their options and make their choices this week in an atmosphere of peaceful reflection,” chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said.