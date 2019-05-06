South Africa

WATCH | 'Here is our tax money': Video shows 'new' hospital beds in disuse at Bara

06 May 2019 - 09:11 By Nico Gous
Seemingly brand new hospital beds outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.
Image: JackBloomDA via Twitter

A video going around on social media shows allegedly brand new hospital beds lying in the sun, exposed to the elements outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Johannesburg.

The man filming the video narrates in Afrikaans and asks: “If you have ever wondered where our taxes go? Here is our tax money. [Hospital] beds with which is nothing wrong.”

He adds: “Why do we have to suffer so much to have our wives, our children, our mothers and our fathers sleep on floors and mattresses in state hospitals? This is absolute bullsh*t.”

He explains he walked past the hospital beds by accident en route to visiting his son in the paediatric ward when he could not find parking within 2km of the hospital.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said on Monday the video “disturbed” him.

“Many of them (the hospital beds) look in good condition, but will deteriorate rapidly in unsheltered conditions.”

Bloom alleged the video was taken on Wednesday.

“This is a clear waste of state assets as these beds should be put to good use instead of rusting outside. There are hospitals that are short of beds where they could be used or they could be donated to non-profit institutions.”

Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Sunday the governing party would commit to dealing with the ailing healthcare in the province which he described as a “serious weakness”.

TimesLIVE has approached the Gauteng health department for comment.

