Alleged Islamic State loyalists are a no-show in court because of elections

Three alleged Islamic State loyalists failed to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday due to the "security risks" of transporting them in the run-up to national elections.

Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio, 39, his wife Fatima Patel, 28, and their Malawian boarder Ahmad Jackson Mussa, 35 were due to make a brief appearance in court where they stand accused of kidnapping and murdering Cape Town-based British botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders in February last year.

The state contends that the three are loyal to the international terror group and had been in the process of planning terror attacks on South African soil.

However, the three did not appear as senior state prosecutor Torie Pretorius informed magistrate Rajesh Parshotam that the accused could not appear due to security risks.

"Due to the elections, there is a problem with security surrounding the transporting of people here," he said.

In August 2018, it emerged that there was a credible threat of an audacious escape plan for the three while being transported to prison. At the time, the investigating officer told the court that an informant had laid bare the escape plans.