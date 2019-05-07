Cape Town's secret weapon to deter bark thieves? A coat of paint

Fever trees in Cape Town will be painted light brown to thwart bark thieves.

The city council plan follows after what mayoral committee member Zahid Badroodien called an "alarming" number of trees being stripped of their bark, which is used for medicinal and cultural purposes.

Badroodien, whose portfolio covers community services and health, said the trend could destroy thousands of trees in public open spaces.

"When the bark is stripped from the entire circumference of a tree, also referred to as ring-barking, trees die a slow death due to the interruption of their nutritional transport systems," he said.

"If only partially stripped, it damages the tree to such an extent that it inhibits the growth pattern and weakens the tree, making it more susceptible to stressors such as drought and disease."