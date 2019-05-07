Criminal case open after NSPCA comes to the rescue of ailing lions

The National Council for SPCAs (NSPCA) has laid criminal charges against a lion breeder in the North West for contravening the Animal Protection Act after 108 big cats were found riddled with mange and other ailments that rendered some of them unable to walk.

The NSPCA visited the farm near Lichtenburg on April 11.

Douglas Wolhuter, manager at the NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit, said the organisation was alerted to the condition of the cats by a member of the public.

Wolhuter would not comment on the condition of the animals as he said it may affect the case, but a widely circulated article by environmental manager Dr Louise de Waal in NPO Conservation Action Trust said inspectors found 27 lions with severe mange.

She said caracal were suffering from obesity and were unable to even groom themselves and two lion cubs were in such a severe state that they were unable to walk.

Wolhuter said the two cubs had been surrendered by the farm owner and were recovering at an undisclosed location. He said the owner was also charged in connection with the deplorable conditions the animals were kept in.