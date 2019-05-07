South Africa

Even Pikitup skip bins are targeted by thieves

07 May 2019 - 15:59 By TimesLIVE
Skip bins
Skip bins
Image: Pikitup

Fourteen Pikitup skip bins valued at more than R200,000 have been recovered after the City of Johannesburg arrested two suspects for alleged theft.

Johannesburg's MMC for environment and infrastructure services, Nico de Jager, said on Tuesday a Pikitup employee spotted four skip bins being loaded on to a truck in the Johannesburg CBD.

The driver claimed he had permission from Pikitup to collect the skip bins for disposal but the letterhead was fake and contact details were not those of the waste company.

The fake letter also stated that an employee of Pikitup authorised the disposal of the skip bins. However, they were found to have used a Pikitup employee's details fraudulently, said De Jager.

When a second suspect was arrested, 10 more skip bins were discovered in his yard.

