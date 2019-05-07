South Africa

Massive fail as FlySafair battles with R5 sale after server collapse

07 May 2019 - 10:37 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Safair is dominating Twitter trends as Mzansi comes after R5 flights special.
Safair is dominating Twitter trends as Mzansi comes after R5 flights special.
Image: iStock

Low-cost airline FlySafair is dominating Twitter's trend list as Mzansi vents about the airline's website crash while a R5 ticket sale draw was being held. 

The sale advertised by the airline was supposed to kick off at 9am. But on its Twitter account, the airline said the sale has been paused because of server issues, which lasted for more than an hour.

People have their eyes fixed to their screens as they wait to gain access to the airline's website waiting room. 

Here are some of the responses:

