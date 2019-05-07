Massive fail as FlySafair battles with R5 sale after server collapse
Low-cost airline FlySafair is dominating Twitter's trend list as Mzansi vents about the airline's website crash while a R5 ticket sale draw was being held.
The sale advertised by the airline was supposed to kick off at 9am. But on its Twitter account, the airline said the sale has been paused because of server issues, which lasted for more than an hour.
While there are currently over 185000 people in the waiting room, we are experiencing issues with one of our servers. Unlucky customers who hit the wrong server are getting an error. To keep this fair we're pausing the sale until it's sorted so everyone gets a fair shot.— FlySafair (@FlySafair) May 7, 2019
People have their eyes fixed to their screens as they wait to gain access to the airline's website waiting room.
Here are some of the responses:
@FlySafair what time will the draw resume, can you at least give us an estimation so that we can at least push other things in the meantime😒😒 #FlySafair— Naledi Thipe (@MthembukaMabika) May 7, 2019
Which political party is most likely to be responsible for the #FlySafair meltdown? pic.twitter.com/JGZLrGZr4c— Alroy Ndhlovu (@AlroyNdhlovu) May 7, 2019
#JIVEFOR5 the website has crashed. Somebody restart the server please!!!! #FlySafair pic.twitter.com/rZJSBTxf1G— harry hathorn (@harry96181965) May 7, 2019
Imagine loadshedding whilst you about to confirm your R5 booking 😂😭 #FlySafair— Buhle Marcia Moholi (@BeeMarciaMoholi) May 7, 2019
#FlySafair we must just #JiveFor5 neh? Mxm pic.twitter.com/Fzq1GqLS1c— code. analytics. music. (@tebogotau_) May 7, 2019
But guys the time has been on 00:00:00 since past 9, do I refresh or what? #FlySafair— Tebogo (@Tebogojess) May 7, 2019
#FlySafair. Sales has been paused due to server errors.... 😴😴😴😴🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/ZOoM1Izbgr— Thandeka (@MaMlaba) May 7, 2019
50 minutes of agony! What a way for my patience to be tested on the first day of Ramadan #FlySafair— Taahirah Matthews (@taahmatthews) May 7, 2019
I think this is a marketing ploy - haven’t yet seen anybody have any success buying the R5 tickets.... #FlySafair— Samantha (@Samantha2666665) May 7, 2019
What a stuffup #flysafair. Gateway time out or service unavailable. Thank you so much— Francois Nel (@dagloper) May 7, 2019