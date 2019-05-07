Tembisa land occupiers 'over the moon' after court victory against Ekurhuleni

Land occupiers in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg, scored a big court victory on Monday.

Judge Anthony Millar in the North Gauteng High Court ordered the Ekurhuleni metropolitan police and the city to stop evicting the occupiers without a court order. They also have to pay each occupier R1,500 for damage to property during prior evictions.

Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) represented the occupiers. Thandeka Chauke, a lawyer for LHR, said: "The order declares that the evictions were indeed unconstitutional and unlawful … The court has granted interdicts that will prevent the metro police and the city from harassing, intimidating or threatening the occupiers."

She said the order gives occupiers the security to live on the land without fear that their structures will be routinely demolished or that they will keep losing their personal belongings.

"With winter coming, it's very important for them to have shelter and a place for the children, women and vulnerable people to live. That is possible with this court order."

Florah Tjabadi, one of the occupation leaders, said the community was "over the moon and very happy" about the court order. "We have been struggling since August last year and at last, we have won … Now it means we won’t have to worry about paying rent and we can go out to look for jobs."

Tjabadi said the community will begin to rebuild their homes and each household will have its own space "to live peacefully with their families".

The occupation started in August 2018, according to Tjabadi. She said the occupiers were mostly unemployed and unable to pay rent. She said the land had been vacant for more than 10 years and it had become a hotspot for criminal activity.

Tjabadi claimed the police had evicted the occupiers more than 15 times, without ever showing the occupiers an eviction order. The first eviction was in December, four months into the occupation.