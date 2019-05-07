'There still are some angels out there': taxi driver foils hijackers

Modikwa was in Soweto and was undecided what he was going to do on Friday evening.

"Then I decided, let me go to Pretoria. And, you know, God is God. He'll never change."

Modikwa took the N14 instead of the N1 to go to Pretoria West, which took him past Krugersdorp.

"On my way, just 300m ahead of me, I see something. There's a problem in front of me and then I make bright lights. Then I see the other guy was standing outside, half of the body inside the car, half outside and I said: 'No, there is a problem there.' Then I rushed there."

Modikwa accelerated towards Elsje's car and the suspects fled.

Elsje told Modikwa her cellphone was in her handbag before she started crying.

Modikwa offered Elsje his cellphone to call family or friends, but she could not remember any of their telephone numbers.

"I said just calm down a bit and then you'll remember."

Elsje phoned her mother and shortly afterwards two men and the police arrived. Modikwa explained to them what happened and followed them to make sure they arrived home safely.

Modikwa said he had been the target of crime "a lot".

"I’m always trying to help others."