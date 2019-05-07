WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage'

"The complainant, who is a security officer, was on duty in the parking area and directed traffic. He directed the vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction to turn around," said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

"The driver [allegedly] bumped him to the ground and drove over him. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. A case of attempted murder was opened and is under investigation."

The incident happened on April 30 between 2.30pm and 3pm at a shopping centre in Saffraan Road, Stellenbosch.

Footage of the incident shows the guard pointing in the opposite direction to the driver of a bakkie facing the wrong way in the parking lot.

The bakkie then drives over the guard, the back wheels bouncing over his torso.

The guard lies spreadeagled on the ground afterwards and a passerby runs after the bakkie as it drives off.

TimesLIVE has reached out to the guard's employer for comment.