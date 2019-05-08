Durban waste and water strike is finally over, confirms premier

Mchunu - who appointed an intervention team led by the MEC for human settlements and public works Ravi Pillay and Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube - said the team briefed him that a cordial settlement had been reached between all the parties and that all operations that had ground to a halt, including water services, would return to normal with immediate effect.

"We have commitment that the strike is now over. We welcome the breakthrough and commitment to ensure the resumption of all operations. This gives us some comfort that the people of eThekwini will now continue with their lives and exercise their fundamental right to vote with less worry about service interruptions,” said Mchunu.

“We know that the protest action has inflicted a lot of pain on many ordinary citizens in eThekwini and for this as government we profusely apologise. There is no doubt that the past weeks have been difficult for all the parties, but we welcome the progress made - especially in the area of the restoration of all services to the community.”