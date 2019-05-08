'I'm a Cyril fan but even he can't beat the Cape Flats gangs'

Steven Swartz voted for Cyril Ramaphosa in Hanover Park, a decision he believes will be good for SA, but he says political parties won’t fix his troubled Cape Town community.

“The ANC can never get gangsterism out of Hanover Park. The people can," he said.

Standing outside Hanover Park Civic Centre on Wednesday, Swartz waited for his wife to finish voting. She took a long time. Perhaps, like many South Africans, she was undecided until she arrived at the voting booth.

Outside the polling station, a large contingent of metro police kept watch over the area, which is best known for near daily gang shootings. Southern African Development Community observers were also present.