Man hands himself over to cops after security guard 'run over' by bakkie
A 38-year-old man handed himself over to police on Wednesday as public outrage grew over footage of a bakkie driving over a security guard at a shopping centre in Stellenbosch.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the man would appear in court on Friday to face a charge of attempted murder.
Video footage of the incident that went viral shows the bakkie driving over the guard during a parking lot altercation at the Ipic Shopping Centre in Die Boord, Stellenbosch. The incident happened on April 30 between 2.30pm and 3pm.
The footage shows the guard pointing for the driver to go in the opposite direction in the parking lot. But instead the bakkie drives over the guard, the back wheels bouncing over his torso.
Afterwards, the guard lies spreadeagled on the ground. A passerby runs after the bakkie as it drives off.
The security guard "directed the vehicle that was driving in the wrong direction to turn around," said Rwexana on Wednesday.
"The driver bumped him to the ground and drove over him. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”