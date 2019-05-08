Man hands himself over to cops after security guard 'run over' by bakkie

A 38-year-old man handed himself over to police on Wednesday as public outrage grew over footage of a bakkie driving over a security guard at a shopping centre in Stellenbosch.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the man would appear in court on Friday to face a charge of attempted murder.

Video footage of the incident that went viral shows the bakkie driving over the guard during a parking lot altercation at the Ipic Shopping Centre in Die Boord, Stellenbosch. The incident happened on April 30 between 2.30pm and 3pm.