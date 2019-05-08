South Africa

Taiwanese fishermen rescued from burning boat off KZN coast

08 May 2019 - 07:32 By Nico Gous
Sixteen Taiwanese fishermen were rescued after a fire forced them to abandon ship 1,100km southeast of Durban.
Sixteen Taiwanese fishermen were rescued after a fire forced them to abandon ship 1,100km southeast of Durban.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

Sixteen Taiwanese fishermen were rescued off the coast of SA after a fire broke out, forcing the crew to abandon ship.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) was alerted to the fire on the Taiwanese fishing vessel Teng Ming Yang No. 268 before the crew was rescued by another ship at around 9am.

The ship was sinking around 1,100km south-east of Durban.

The MRCC contacted the Taipei Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) to get more information about the ship and to see if there were any ships nearby that could go and rescue the crew members.

The MRCC contacted a ship in the vicinity, before the RCC informed them that another ship was closer and already on its way to the Teng Ming Yang, which was still burning and sinking slowly.

South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) acting CEO Sobantu Tilayi said: “South Africa’s search and rescue systems are world class and the country has yet again demonstrated its position as a leading maritime nation in the field of safety at sea.”

READ MORE:

Death toll from ship blaze near Crimea rises

Up to 20 people were presumed dead off Russia-annexed Crimea in the Black Sea after a fire engulfed two ships sailing under the Tanzanian flag, ...
News
3 months ago

Missing fishermen found 'clinging to capsized boat'

Three missing fishermen were found‚ after their friends had raised the alarm‚ clinging to a capsized rubber duck in rough seas off the Cape coast.
News
8 months ago

Cruising for absolute beginners: 10 FAQs answered

From how to choose the right cruise to what to expect on board, John Wilmott and Teresa Machan share everything you need to know to enjoy your first ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Couple shot in wedding ambush South Africa
  2. Jessie Duarte's son, ex in kickback scandal News
  3. WATCH | Bakkie drives over security guard in parking lot 'road rage' South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma's 'hidden hand' in Cyril Ramaphosa plot News
  5. DA admits it may lose the Western Cape News

Latest Videos

The many faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa
'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
X